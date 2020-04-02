Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,579,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,055 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Extra Space Storage worth $166,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EXR traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.03. 481,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,273. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.74. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total transaction of $92,896.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $183,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,156 shares of company stock valued at $16,141,152 over the last ninety days. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $131.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

