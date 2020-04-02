Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,758 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.81. 52,097,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,127,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $160.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

