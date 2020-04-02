Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $37.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) received a $37.00 price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XOM. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 34,904,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,127,092. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $160.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 262,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.