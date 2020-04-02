F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Stake Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257,273 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 282,625 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.39% of F.N.B. worth $15,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 516,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FNB opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. F.N.B. Corp has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In other news, Director James D. Chiafullo acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,500 shares of company stock worth $299,765. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

