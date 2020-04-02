FansTime (FTI) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One FansTime token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinMex, CoinEgg and Gate.io. FansTime has a total market cap of $311,770.10 and approximately $16,926.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.51 or 0.02601350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00194577 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinMex, FCoin, CoinEgg, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.