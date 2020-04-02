Fanuc (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS DAIUF remained flat at $$52.50 on Thursday. 4,528 shares of the company traded hands.

Fanuc Company Profile

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers automated warehousing, various storage and transport, and sorting and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customer, as well as to food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for smartphones and tablet computers.

