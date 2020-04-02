Fetch.ai (FET) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.39 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Fetch.ai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, Hotbit, Korbit and Bitrabbit. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $10.30 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00050672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.76 or 0.04254613 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036580 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010616 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,769,287 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Binance, BiKi, Coinsuper, Dcoin, BitMax, HitBTC, Coinall, BitAsset, Bittrex, Bitbns, MXC, KuCoin, WazirX, Korbit, Bitrabbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.