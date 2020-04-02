Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Given New GBX 1,250 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FEVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,210 ($15.92) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,215.42 ($29.14).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock traded down GBX 62 ($0.82) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,150 ($15.13). 554,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,543. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 20.99. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 888.40 ($11.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,230.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,819.55.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider William (Bill) Ronald purchased 7,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,390 ($18.28) per share, for a total transaction of £100,483.10 ($132,179.82). Also, insider Kevin Havelock purchased 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,479 ($19.46) per share, with a total value of £49,990.20 ($65,759.27).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.