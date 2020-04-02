Financial Analysis: Twin River Worldwide (TRWH) and Its Peers

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE: TRWH) is one of 36 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Twin River Worldwide to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin River Worldwide 10.53% 21.26% 6.44% Twin River Worldwide Competitors 6.51% -25.25% 3.67%

Dividends

Twin River Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Twin River Worldwide pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 48.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Twin River Worldwide and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin River Worldwide 0 2 2 0 2.50 Twin River Worldwide Competitors 642 2313 2869 111 2.41

Twin River Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 206.86%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 98.23%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Twin River Worldwide $523.58 million $55.13 million 6.12 Twin River Worldwide Competitors $3.64 billion $294.93 million 14.92

Twin River Worldwide’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Twin River Worldwide. Twin River Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Twin River Worldwide beats its rivals on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

