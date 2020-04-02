Financial Review: Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) and Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP)

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) and Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Maui Land & Pineapple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties 12.03% 5.66% 1.86% Maui Land & Pineapple -87.22% 6.17% 3.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Armada Hoffler Properties and Maui Land & Pineapple, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00 Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Maui Land & Pineapple’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties $257.20 million 2.12 $24.05 million $1.17 8.26 Maui Land & Pineapple $10.05 million 19.23 -$10.37 million N/A N/A

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Risk and Volatility

Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats Maui Land & Pineapple on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business. The Leasing segment leases residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. The Utilities segment provides potable and non-potable water utility services, and sewage collection and transmission services, as well as owns and operates non-potable wells, irrigation ditches, reservoirs, and transmission systems that serve the Kapalua Resort, the County of Maui, and agricultural users in West and Upcountry Maui. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private, non-equity club program providing its members special programs, access, and other privileges at certain amenities at the Kapalua Resort. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.