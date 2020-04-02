FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by stock analysts at FinnCap in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:ODX opened at GBX 8.61 ($0.11) on Thursday. Omega Diagnostics Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6.75 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 16.48 ($0.22). The stock has a market cap of $13.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Omega Diagnostics Group

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other. The Allergy and Autoimmune segment engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of in-vitro allergy and autoimmune tests used by doctors to diagnose patients with allergies and autoimmune diseases.

