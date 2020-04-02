FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Tracsis (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis (LON:TRCS)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
TRCS opened at GBX 609 ($8.01) on Thursday. Tracsis has a 1 year low of GBX 420 ($5.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 840 ($11.05). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 690.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 663.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $176.95 million and a PE ratio of 35.20.
About Tracsis
Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.
