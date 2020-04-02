FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for KRM22 (LON:KRM)

KRM22 (LON:KRM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by research analysts at FinnCap in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of KRM22 stock remained flat at $GBX 49.50 ($0.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. KRM22 has a one year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The firm has a market cap of $10.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.

In other KRM22 news, insider Thomas Keith Todd purchased 19,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £10,058.73 ($13,231.69).

KRM22 Company Profile

KRM22 Plc operates as the technology and software investment company with a focus on risk management in capital markets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

