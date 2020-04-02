First Hawaiian (FHB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB) recently:

4/2/2020 – First Hawaiian was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – First Hawaiian was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – First Hawaiian was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

3/30/2020 – First Hawaiian had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $26.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – First Hawaiian was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/26/2020 – First Hawaiian was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/19/2020 – First Hawaiian was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – First Hawaiian was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

3/17/2020 – First Hawaiian was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – First Hawaiian was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/9/2020 – First Hawaiian was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/4/2020 – First Hawaiian was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – First Hawaiian was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

2/28/2020 – First Hawaiian was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – First Hawaiian was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2020 – First Hawaiian was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2020 – First Hawaiian was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.43. 46,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,686. First Hawaiian Inc has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.53.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

