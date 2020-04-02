FirstBlood Hits Market Capitalization of $3.79 Million (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for about $0.0443 or 0.00000652 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Gatecoin, IDEX and ZB.COM. In the last week, FirstBlood has traded 1% lower against the dollar. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $2,931.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.90 or 0.02601366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00193884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046012 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034040 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gatecoin, OKEx, HitBTC, Livecoin, ZB.COM and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

