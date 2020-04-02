FirstCoin (FRST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,090.00

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, FirstCoin has traded up 61.2% against the U.S. dollar. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $178,314.59 and $1,090.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FirstCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029567 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000489 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00071569 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,833.36 or 1.00756536 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00071609 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000780 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001490 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.