FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FirstService from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

FSV opened at $73.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average is $96.02. FirstService has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.27. FirstService had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $56,308,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $30,562,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $19,202,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,202,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,858,000 after buying an additional 149,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 193,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after buying an additional 98,038 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

