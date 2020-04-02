Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.23.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

