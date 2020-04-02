Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stock Position Lessened by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the period. Flowers Foods accounts for about 2.9% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank owned approximately 0.35% of Flowers Foods worth $17,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.03. 119,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,579. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In other Flowers Foods news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,659,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,850.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

