Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research note on Thursday.

LON FLO traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Thursday, hitting GBX 59 ($0.78). 195,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 106.48. Flowtech Fluidpower has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.50 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.97). The firm has a market cap of $39.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76.

In related news, insider Russell Cash purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £3,090 ($4,064.72).

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes hydraulic and pneumatic fluid power products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flowtechnology, Power Motion Control, and Process. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

