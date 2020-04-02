Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Flowtech Fluidpower stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 59 ($0.78). 195,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,696. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 million and a PE ratio of 7.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.48. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 1-year low of GBX 48.50 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53.

In related news, insider Russell Cash bought 3,000 shares of Flowtech Fluidpower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £3,090 ($4,064.72).

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes hydraulic and pneumatic fluid power products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flowtechnology, Power Motion Control, and Process. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

