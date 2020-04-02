FlypMe (FYP) Price Hits $0.0052 on Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $91,342.24 and $237.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.76 or 0.02596937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00193995 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046081 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034142 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe’s launch date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

