FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FORM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $1,295,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,623 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,651.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,856 shares of company stock worth $1,906,269. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management now owns 379,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 84,018 shares in the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 379,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 84,018 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2,837.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 199,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 192,940 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,706,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,361,000 after buying an additional 832,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,976,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,787,000 after buying an additional 29,012 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.