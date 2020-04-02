Fountain (FTN) Price Tops $0.0108

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Fountain has a market cap of $956,725.54 and $40,113.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.52 or 0.02595448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00192774 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034013 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com.

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

