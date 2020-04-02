FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) was upgraded by Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FOX. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of FOX stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.43. 535,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,146. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion and a PE ratio of 7.45. FOX has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. State Street Corp bought a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at $226,593,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $177,353,000. JNE Partners LLP bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $35,916,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in FOX by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,379,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,022,000 after acquiring an additional 656,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in FOX by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,606,000 after acquiring an additional 362,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

