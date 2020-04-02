FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Buy

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was upgraded by Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $22.34 on Thursday. FOX has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. FOX’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth $365,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 89.8% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 549,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after buying an additional 259,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 29,667,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,540,000 after buying an additional 1,582,731 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates grew its stake in shares of FOX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 1,133,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aravt Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $147,969,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.