Franklin Covey Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Franklin Covey in a research note issued on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $58.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.42 million. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FC. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

FC opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $214.92 million, a PE ratio of -725.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $41.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,528.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

