Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,881,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.07% of Edison International worth $292,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $369,085,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Edison International by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,733,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,258,000 after buying an additional 1,622,107 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $14,969,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Shares of EIX opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average of $70.59. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Edison International’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.