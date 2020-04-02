Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,026,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 208,004 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Synopsys worth $282,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $214,904,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Synopsys by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 386,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,766,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Shares of SNPS opened at $125.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.67. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $4,884,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,614,308.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,624 shares of company stock valued at $40,211,220. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.