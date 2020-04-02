Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,417,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,382 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of AstraZeneca worth $270,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,527,000 after buying an additional 656,269 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,635,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.93. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.68.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

