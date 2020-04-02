Franklin Resources Inc. Has $269.51 Million Stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,274,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,700 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 5.22% of First Horizon National worth $269,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,329,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,846,000 after purchasing an additional 390,671 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,329,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,551 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,086,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,232,000 after purchasing an additional 184,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,263,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,603,000 after purchasing an additional 441,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,778,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after purchasing an additional 248,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. First Horizon National Corp has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

In related news, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

