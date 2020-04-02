Franklin Resources Inc. Has $290.25 Million Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.61% of Equinix worth $290,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $474,940,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,310,000 after buying an additional 370,877 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,032,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 219,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,093,000 after buying an additional 151,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,674,000 after buying an additional 144,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total transaction of $169,987.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,931.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total value of $128,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,592 shares of company stock worth $19,997,633 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Cfra lifted their price target on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.26.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $595.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $602.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.76. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $440.72 and a 12 month high of $657.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

