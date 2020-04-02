Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.66% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $272,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.64.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,465.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $116.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.14 and its 200-day moving average is $168.66. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $196.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.