Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,618,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,143,077 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Morgan Stanley worth $287,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $140,396.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.07.

Shares of MS opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.19. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

