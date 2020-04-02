Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,361,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026,380 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 13.68% of Heron Therapeutics worth $290,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,384,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,563,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,537,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,134,000 after acquiring an additional 847,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,376,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,337,000 after acquiring an additional 663,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4,496.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 554,598 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRTX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.81 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

