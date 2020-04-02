Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,273,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 527,692 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.23% of Itau Unibanco worth $203,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 64,421,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,028,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,712,000 after buying an additional 10,702,909 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,594,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,640,000 after buying an additional 4,524,900 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,319,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,826,000 after buying an additional 2,770,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 41,914,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,521,000 after buying an additional 2,393,728 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.12. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

