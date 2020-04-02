Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 222,537 Shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,486,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,537 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 9.56% of Navistar International worth $274,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,084,000 after purchasing an additional 364,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,061,000 after acquiring an additional 31,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Navistar International by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,575,000 after purchasing an additional 150,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Navistar International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navistar International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 476,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 70,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Navistar International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Navistar International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Navistar International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Navistar International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

NAV stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00. Navistar International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.43.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Navistar International Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

