Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 313,276 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,222,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 313,276 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.40% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $187,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAA. Robert W. Baird downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 30,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 630,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,923,547.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 45,400 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $247,430.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 223,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,995.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 98,400 shares of company stock worth $831,410. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.80. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

