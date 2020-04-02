Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,281 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.57% of TE Connectivity worth $183,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,623,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,176,288,000 after buying an additional 118,481 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.97.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $59.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average of $89.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.