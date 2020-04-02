Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,797,059 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 226,611 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.44% of Bank of Montreal worth $216,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

BMO stock opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $79.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMO. TD Securities upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

