Freicoin (FRC) Reaches One Day Volume of $23.00

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a total market cap of $125,687.78 and $23.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,997,128 coins. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

