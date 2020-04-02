Friendz (FDZ) Achieves Market Cap of $393,672.47

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 36% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, HitBTC, Mercatox and BitMart. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Friendz has a market cap of $393,672.47 and $35,811.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.80 or 0.02585253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00193456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00046212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034002 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,853,808 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, DragonEX, IDEX, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

