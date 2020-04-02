FTX Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $238.85 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $238.85 million and $3.51 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00036686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00051024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.85 or 0.04390706 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066177 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014718 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 346,529,399 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,657,063 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

