FunFair Reaches Market Cap of $11.01 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One FunFair token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Vebitcoin, C2CX and ABCC. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $11.01 million and $663,478.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FunFair has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.15 or 0.02578226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00192337 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045952 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Binance, Vebitcoin, LATOKEN, ABCC, ZB.COM, Radar Relay, OKEx, Gate.io and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

