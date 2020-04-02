FuzzBalls (FUZZ) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, FuzzBalls has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. FuzzBalls has a total market capitalization of $11,284.93 and $26.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzzBalls coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00597042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008236 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000286 BTC.

FuzzBalls Coin Profile

FuzzBalls is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner. The official website for FuzzBalls is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm.

Buying and Selling FuzzBalls

FuzzBalls can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzzBalls should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzzBalls using one of the exchanges listed above.

