FY2022 EPS Estimates for Veeva Systems Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Veeva Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the technology company will earn $2.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.23.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

VEEV traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $153.98. 356,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,855. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $1,137,670.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,037.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $90,064.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,957.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,323 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,394. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

