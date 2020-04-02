GAMB Trading 16.7% Higher Over Last Week (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One GAMB token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $512,281.06 and approximately $91,542.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io.

GAMB's official message board is medium.com/@gambproject.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

