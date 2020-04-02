GameCredits Market Cap Hits $2.66 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $13,364.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GameCredits has traded up 5% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000564 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Upbit, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00589174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015408 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007986 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Coinrail, Livecoin, HitBTC, YoBit, Crex24, Poloniex and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

