Garlicoin Price Tops $0.0003 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Nanex and CoinFalcon. In the last week, Garlicoin has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $18,924.59 and approximately $2.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Garlicoin Profile

Get Garlicoin alerts:

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 55,631,575 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.