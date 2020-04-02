Genaro Network Market Cap Reaches $1.72 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Genaro Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, Huobi, Gate.io and BigONE. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $2.55 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00050610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.34 or 0.04434981 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00065973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036616 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014615 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010627 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003334 BTC.

About Genaro Network

GNX is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,498,004 tokens. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network.

Genaro Network Token Trading

Genaro Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Allcoin, Bibox, DigiFinex, OKEx, HitBTC, CoinMex, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

